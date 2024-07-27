Defense Ministry: Seven drones destroyed over Ryazan region

Seven drones were destroyed over the Ryazan region, the Defense Ministry reported in its Telegram-channel.

“On July 27, at approximately 06:45 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the statement said.

Shortly before this, the Defense Ministry reported that 14 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed over five regions of Russia: Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Bryansk, and Lipetsk.

In Lipetsk Oblast, drone debris fell near a residential building in the village of Ratchino. As a result, no one was hurt, but the windows of one of the private houses were broken.