Ministry of Defense: the crew of the T-72 B3 tank destroyed the Abrams tank with the first shot

The crew of the Russian T-72 B3 tank destroyed the American Abrams tank in the Avdiivka direction with the first shot. Journalists were informed about this by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to them, in one day the enemy lost two tanks in this direction, up to 460 fighters, a self-propelled artillery installation of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system, as well as four infantry fighting vehicles and two armored personnel carriers.

Related materials:

In addition, during the counter-battery fight, two American M119 howitzers, a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle and an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were hit.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin was being reported on such successes of the Russian military as the destruction of Abrams tanks in the zone of a special military operation. Peskov emphasized that Putin is regularly informed about the situation at the front, so he has all the information in full.