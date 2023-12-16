Ministry of Defense: air defense shot down 33 drones in Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd regions

Air defense forces (air defense) intercepted and destroyed 33 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the Russian regions at night. About it reported Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Telegram.

The military department clarified that aircraft-type drones were shot down over the Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd regions.

On December 1, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops managed to hit the Ukrainian center for the training and use of UAVs in the Zaporozhye region. The target was struck with the help of operational-tactical and army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as missile forces and artillery.