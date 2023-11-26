Ministry of Defense: 20 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed over Russian territory on the night of November 26

On the night and morning of Sunday, November 26, 20 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were destroyed by the air defense system over Russian territory. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Attempted attacks were stopped in several Russian regions

At night, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that several drone attacks on the Russian capital had been repelled. Air defense forces shot down drones in the Naro-Fominsk area and in the Odintsovo urban district. The air defense also managed to intercept and destroy several drones in the Bryansk, Tula and Kaluga regions. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or serious damage. Emergency services are working at the sites where drone debris fell.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that 11 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the territory of the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

See also Flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports extended until September 10 Related materials:

Later, Sobyanin announced the destruction of a drone heading towards Moscow in Podolsk, as well as in Ramenskoye. In both cases, there was no preliminary damage or casualties after falling debris, the mayor added.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, clarified that two drones were shot down over the region, but there were no casualties or damage. Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha toldthat drones were shot down in the Dzerzhinsky and Zhukovsky districts of the region; according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or destruction of infrastructure.

After this, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of nine more Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

Related materials:

In Tula, a drone crashed into a residential high-rise building

In Tula, a downed Ukrainian drone lost control and crashed into an apartment building. This was announced by the head of the region Alexey Dyumin.

According to the governor, the drone crashed into a residential high-rise building after it was shot down by Russian air defense systems and lost control. As a result, one of the residents of the house was injured; he received a slight cut wound; the man received medical assistance.

Dyumin added that there was no serious damage as a result of the incident; the glazing of three apartments was damaged. The governor promised that glazing work would be carried out in the near future.