Servicemen of the Russian army recaptured seven strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Olshan area and defeated an enemy infantry company in the Kupyansk direction. This was announced on August 7 by the head of the press center of the West group of troops, Colonel Sergei Zybinsky.

“In the course of offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction, the assault groups of the 6th combined arms army, supported by tank fire, artillery and army aviation strikes, advanced into the depths of the enemy’s defenses in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Olshany and captured seven strongholds, nine observation posts and defeated up to a company of infantry from composition of the 14th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he said. “RIA News”.

According to the colonel, the fighters of the Western Group of the Russian Armed Forces repelled four counterattacks of Ukrainian nationalists. The enemy lost up to a platoon of manpower, an armored personnel carrier (APC) made by Great Britain Spartan, and two fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured.

Zybinsky drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian army made three attempts to counterattack the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Novoselovskoe. All attacks were repulsed, the enemy lost up to an infantry platoon, he specified.

In addition, in the course of counter-battery combat, artillery forces eliminated the Msta-B towed howitzer in the Kupyansk region and the D-20 howitzer in the Petropavlovka region. The Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount (SAU) in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Doroshevka was also liquidated by the Russian military using the Lancet loitering ammunition.

The day before, Zybinsky said that the Russian Armed Forces had wedged into the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Olshany, Kharkiv region. Attack aircraft of the Russian army captured four strongholds and seven observation posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also eliminated up to a company of manpower from the 14th separate mechanized brigade of the enemy army.

On August 5, the Ministry of Defense reported that in the course of conducting offensive operations on a wide front, Russian assault detachments improved their position along the front line in the areas of the settlements of Olshany and Pershotravnevo in the Kharkov region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

