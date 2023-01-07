The Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of more than 120 Ukrainian soldiers in attacks on Russian positions

More than 120 Ukrainian soldiers were killed while trying to attack Russian positions. This was announced on Saturday, January 7, by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

At the next briefing, he reported on all directions of the front, including the Kupyansk one. According to Konashenkov, an attack by units of the 14th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was repelled near Sinkovka in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers were killed by return fire. In addition, a tank, a Grad multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) combat vehicle and two vehicles were destroyed.

An attack by the 80th and 95th airborne brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was repelled in the Krasnolimansky direction in the area of ​​​​Serebryansky forestry. As Konashenkov noted, the total losses of these units amounted to more than 30 people, two more D-20 installations, an armored combat vehicle and a pickup truck were also destroyed.

In the Donetsk direction, as they said in the defense department, an attempt by units of the 110th mechanized and 79th airborne brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack Russian positions was thwarted. It is specified that this happened in the regions of Krasnogorovka and Georgievka in the DPR. In this area, the losses among the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to 50 people.

A counterattack by units of the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was suppressed in the South Donetsk direction. Konashenkov noted that Russian troops returned fire on the military of Ukraine near Novomayorskoye in the DPR. More than 20 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed, a D-30, an armored personnel carrier and two pickup trucks were also liquidated.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported on the observance of the ceasefire in the NVO zone. The Ukrainian military at the same time continue to fire at Russian positions.

On January 5, Patriarch Kirill called for a truce in Ukraine and the Donbass so that the Orthodox could celebrate Christmas in peace. The Ministry of Defense had to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in the NVO zone. At the same time, the President of Ukraine rejected the proposal of the Russian side.

On February 24, the start of a special military operation in the Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.