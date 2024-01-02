Ministry of Defense: 2 Tochka-U and 7 Vilkha missiles were shot down over the Belgorod region

Over the Belgorod region, air defense systems shot down two Tochka-U missiles and seven Vilkha MLRS missiles. About it reported in the Ministry of Defense Telegram channel.

It is clarified that the missile launches were recorded at 22:30 Moscow time.

The Belgorod region has been shelled by the Ukrainian army since the end of last year.