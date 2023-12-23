The motorized rifles of the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Western Group of the Armed Forces of Russia held advantageous positions in the Kupyansk direction, inflicting fire damage on the assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on December 23.

“Motorized rifles of the 6th combined arms army of the West group of forces inflicted fire on scattered assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction in the zone of a special military operation. During another unsuccessful attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces militants, advantageous defense lines were secured,” the department said.

It is noted that during the battle, Russian troops destroyed a small group of Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as several mobile fire support equipment.

“The enemy tried to counterattack, but was disoriented on the terrain and could not repel our heavy fire,” said the commander of a motorized rifle company with the call sign “Batya.”

Earlier that day, it was reported that military personnel of the West group repelled seven counterattacks of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk direction, destroying two Leopard 2 tanks. Prior to this, on December 22, fighters of the Western Group of Russian Forces destroyed clusters of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this direction with a battery of rocket systems salvo fire “Hurricane”.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.