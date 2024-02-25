The Ministry of Defense reported repelling an attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces guided missiles over the Black Sea

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that it had repelled a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) over the Black Sea. Message published in Telegram– department channel.

Reportedly, at about 19:00 on February 25, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted an attack using two aircraft guided missiles against targets on Russian territory.

“Ukrainian missiles were destroyed by duty air defense systems over the Black Sea,” the department reported.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense stated that on the night of February 25, air defense systems intercepted six drones over Russian territory. The department clarified that two aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted in the Belgorod region.