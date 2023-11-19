The Ministry of Defense reported repelling a drone attack in the Moscow region

The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region

Russian Ministry of Defense reportedthat air defense systems on duty intercepted a Ukrainian drone over the territory of the Moscow region.

“On November 19, at 23.20 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV on targets in Moscow and the Moscow region was stopped,” the ministry noted.

Earlier, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the attack was repelled in the Elektrostal urban district.

On the night of Sunday, November 19, the air defense system destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow. The incident occurred in the Bogorodsky urban district. The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the incident occurred at 01:00 Moscow time. The wreckage of the drone fell on the Gorkovskoye Highway near the village of Monino near Moscow.