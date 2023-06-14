Ministry of Defense: about 7.5 thousand people have been lost in three directions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since June 4

Since June 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost about 7.5 thousand people in three directions – Yuzhno-Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

It is clarified that these figures do not take into account enemy losses when Russian troops use high-precision long-range weapons and aviation.

“Over the past day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have made unsuccessful attempts at offensive operations in the Yuzhno-Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions, continuing to suffer significant losses in manpower and equipment,” the report says.

Earlier, the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, said that the plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to quickly break through the front in the Zaporozhye region had failed. According to him, in Kyiv they expected to swoop through the Russian defenses and enter the operational space towards the Sea of ​​Azov.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).