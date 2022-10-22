The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 130 military and two tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during an attempt to break through

In the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) tried to break through the defense of the Russian troops, the attack was repelled. As a result, 130 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. This was announced on Saturday, October 22, to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Ukrainian military tried to make a breakthrough in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Pyatikhatki, Sukhanovo, Sablukovka, Bezvodnoye, Bruskinskoye and Pravdino in the Kherson region. As a result, the enemy was thrown back to their original positions, the Defense Ministry reported.

Russian servicemen destroyed two tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles and 13 vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.