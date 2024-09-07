Ministry of Defense: Two Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks were repelled in Kursk Region in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have repelled two attacks by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

In addition, Russian military personnel thwarted enemy attempts to attack the settlements of Korenevo and Russkaya Konopelka.

The enemy’s losses in the Kursk region in one day exceeded 280 people. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 13 armored vehicles, including three tanks.

On September 7, Ukrainian troops fired a missile at the Kursk region. The projectile was intercepted by air defense systems on duty. Three more missiles were shot down the day before.