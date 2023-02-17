On February 16, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a concentrated blow to the enterprises providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military on Thursday, February 16, launched a missile attack on enterprises that provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with fuel and ammunition. This was reported to journalists in the Ministry of Defense.

They specified that strikes against military enterprises in Ukraine were carried out with long-range air and sea-based weapons. The defense department reported on the achievement of all the goals of the strikes.

The concentrated missile strike succeeded in disrupting the supply of Ukrainian groups with fuel, as well as reducing the ability to produce explosives, gunpowder and solid rocket fuel, the ministry said.

On February 16, an air raid alert sounded throughout Ukraine. The explosions were reported by residents of Odessa, and the authorities of the Lviv region also announced a strike on a critical infrastructure facility.