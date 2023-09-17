Russian Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian UAV intercepted over Voronezh region

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) attempted to attack Russian territory. The Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters about this.

According to the military department, on the morning of September 17, an aircraft-type drone was intercepted over the territory of the Voronezh region. The Ministry of Defense suggests that a Ukrainian UAV attempted to attack targets on Russian territory. The department does not specify exactly what the drone’s goals were.

On September 17, in another Russian region – in the Tula region – an unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the territory of Logistics Center No. 1 in the Uzlovsky district. Investigative authorities are conducting an investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident. As a result of the incident, no one was injured and the infrastructure did not suffer significant damage.