The Russian military destroyed Ukrainian Su-24m and Su-25 within a week

Over the course of a week, fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) destroyed several aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force. Journalists were informed about this by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Russian military department, a Su-24m bomber, two Su-25 attack aircraft, and a MiG-29 fighter were hit. All military aircraft were hit in the Zaporozhye region.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense reports the destruction of a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter at the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

On September 16, it became known that the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked the Dolgintsevo airfield near the Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region. According to the defense department, the strike took place on September 11. During it, two MiG-29 fighters and three Su-25 attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed.