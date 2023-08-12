Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces destroyed warehouses with weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region

Russian troops destroyed the warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Zaporozhye region. On Saturday, August 12, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported.

It is specified that the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) destroyed the warehouses of logistics and rocket and artillery weapons of the Ukrainian army. They were located in the regions of Zaporozhye and Malaya Tokmachka.

Earlier it was reported that Russian air defense systems (AFU) destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones in the special operation zone per day. In particular, they were eliminated in the areas of settlements of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR).