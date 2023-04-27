Ministry of Defense: the grouping of the Russian Armed Forces “Center” hit 130 targets of Ukrainian troops in a day

The head of the press service of the group “Center” Oleksandr Savchuk reported on the fire damage of 130 targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by the Russian military. He is quoted RIA News.

About a hundred strikes were inflicted on the areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, more than 20 – on the artillery units of Kyiv, the officer specified.

The “Center” grouping opened the positions of the 58th motorized infantry brigade and the assault group of the 95th airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansky direction, Savchuk explained. In addition, Russian forces eliminated five Ukrainian drones.

Earlier it was reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit by air strikes, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems of the “Center” group of troops in the Krasnolimansky direction. The Ministry of Defense clarified that attacks on enemy positions were inflicted in the areas of the settlements of Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic.