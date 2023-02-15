The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of up to 65 Ukrainian soldiers in the Krasnoliman direction

Army aviation strikes and artillery fire from the Center grouping of Russian troops inflicted a defeat on units of three brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Krasnolymansky direction. On Wednesday, February 15, journalists were informed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

“In the Krasnolimansky direction, units of the 67th, 92nd mechanized and 25th airborne brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were defeated by army aviation strikes, artillery fire from the Center group of forces,” the defense department explained.