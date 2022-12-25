Russian troops smashed the place of deployment of foreign mercenaries near Artemovsk

Russian troops defeated the location of a foreign mercenary unit in the DPR. This was announced on Sunday, December 25, by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

He clarified that the blow was delivered at the mercenaries’ deployment point, which was located near Artemovsk.

On February 24, the start of a special operation in the Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.