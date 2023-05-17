The Russian Defense Ministry announced a group strike on an ammunition depot in Nikolaev
The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia launched a group attack at night on a large Ukrainian ammunition depot in Nikolaev. On Wednesday, May 17, journalists were informed by the Russian Defense Ministry.
They clarified that the strike was inflicted by sea-based long-range precision weapons. The warehouse was located on the territory of the ship repair enterprise.
