The Ministry of Defense announced the achievement of the goals of strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) carried out strikes with precision-guided weapons on military installations and energy systems of Ukraine for 24 hours. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“The goals of the strikes have been achieved. All designated objects were hit, ”the message says.

According to the Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, 323 aircraft, 161 helicopters, 2,247 unmanned aerial vehicles, 380 anti-aircraft missile systems, 5,830 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 870 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 3,480 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 6595 units of special military vehicles.

On October 10 and 11, Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine’s infrastructure. President Vladimir Putin stated that they hit energy, military command and communications facilities – this was done at the suggestion of the Russian Defense Ministry. The head of state also warned of a tough response if Ukraine continues to carry out terrorist attacks on Russian territory.