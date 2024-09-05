The Ministry of Defense announced airborne strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in the Kursk region

Russian paratroopers are launching strikes from Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) facilities in the Kursk region. This was reported by Telegram-channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

They explained that the Airborne Forces (VDV) artillerymen are constantly striking various military targets, manpower and combat equipment of the enemy.

“The intensity is very high. We work often, I would even say more, we work constantly. In particular, there are the guys from Kursk, and these guys, so to speak, really want to knock out the enemy as quickly as possible,” the department quotes the words of the chief of staff of the rocket artillery division with the call sign Berkut.

Related materials:

In the Kursk region, battles with Ukrainian troops have been going on since August 6. In this region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced. At the moment, nothing is known about the fate of people who are in the territories controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of September 5, enemy losses during the entire invasion of the Russian region exceeded 10 thousand people.