Russian Defense Ministry: from September 9 to 16, Russian troops carried out 11 group strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the period from September 9 to 16, Russian troops carried out 11 group attacks on points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported to reporters at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Russian army attacked with long-range, air- and sea-launched precision weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles. The military attacked port infrastructure facilities, places of production and storage of unmanned boats, fuels and lubricants, ammunition, Western weapons, and points of deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

As a result of the strikes, the logistics of Ukrainian military groups operating in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, as well as the supply of Western-made weapons, were disrupted. A large arsenal of engineering ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was also destroyed, the ministry concluded.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense shared footage of an attack by a Russian kamikaze drone “Lancet” on an Ukrainian Armed Forces tank in the Kherson direction of hostilities. The drone crashed into the tank, after which there was an explosion and the equipment caught fire.