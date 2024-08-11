Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian Armed Forces losses in Kursk region amount to 230 soldiers

The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region in one day amounted to 230 soldiers and 38 units of armored vehicles. This was reported in Telegram the department’s press service reported.

“Including seven tanks, three Stryker armored personnel carriers, an infantry fighting vehicle, 28 armored combat vehicles, as well as seven cars, four field artillery guns, and a self-propelled launcher of the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system,” the publication says.

The Ministry of Defense added that during the military operations in the Kursk region, several launchers and a radar station of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system were also destroyed.

The department also reported on the suppression of an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through near several villages in the Kursk region. It is noted that the attacks of mobile groups were stopped by units of the North group of the Russian Armed Forces.