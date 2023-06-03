Ministry of Defense: Akhmat fighters are fighting fierce battles in the central part of Maryinka

Assault groups of the Akhmat special forces detachment are fighting fierce battles in the center of Maryinka, Donetsk People’s Republic. This was reported to journalists on Saturday, June 3, in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In addition, serious battles are being fought by units of the 1st Army Corps in the Avdiivka area, the defense department added.

Earlier, the assistant to the head of Chechnya, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, said that Russian servicemen had liberated about 70 percent of Maryinka. According to the commander of “Akhmat”, the rest will be cleaned up with units of the 150th division.

At the end of May, Ukrainian military analysts reported that an extremely difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine had developed in Maryinka: Russian military personnel, supported by tanks and aircraft, were breaking through the defenses of the Ukrainian army. It was clarified that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation had already managed to occupy most of the city.