The Ministry of Defense reported that more than 200 Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left their positions in the DPR without permission

During the hostilities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), more than 200 servicemen of the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) refused to perform combat missions. This was reported to journalists by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

It is specified that the Ukrainian marines arbitrarily left their positions in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlements of Experienced and Pervomayskoye due to heavy losses.

According to the department, in the third battalion of this brigade, which operated in the Maryinka area, out of 580 people, about 140 soldiers remained.

The ministry also reported on the complete takeover of the village of Udy in the Kharkiv region. A day earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported on the liberation of the village of Peski in the DPR.