Defense Ministry: Air defense forces shot down 29 Ukrainian drones on the night of September 15

On the night of September 15, air defense systems on duty shot down 29 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

In particular, 15 aircraft-type drones were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk region; five over the Kursk region, four over the Smolensk region, two over the Oryol region, and one each over the territories of the Belgorod, Kaluga, and Rostov regions.

Earlier, air defense forces destroyed three American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, three French Hammer guided air bombs, and 53 unmanned aerial vehicles in one day.

On the night of September 14, 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over Russian territory.