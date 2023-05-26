The Ministry of Defense stated that diabetes is not a basis for exemption from mobilization

The Russian Ministry of Defense refused to include diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in the list of diseases that are the basis for exemption from military service. Writes about it Interfax.

The publication refers to the words of the deputy head of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the department, Alexander Sergoventsev. He said that if diabetes mellitus was added to the list of diseases for exemption from mobilization, then hypertension and coronary diseases would also have to be added. “We will reach the point where we will not have a single soldier left, because everyone has chronic diseases,” the major general said.

The military recalled that, according to the decree of President Vladimir Putin on partial mobilization, those over 65 who are under criminal prosecution, as well as conscripts with category D (unfit for military service), are unfit for service. “There is a government decree, let’s implement it together,” said Sergoventsev

Earlier it was reported that a pensioner with cerebral ischemia and diabetes of the second degree was mobilized in the Volgograd region. The one who handed the summons to the elderly man explained that the administration only “provides assistance to the military registration and enlistment office, and it is up to the military to decide who to call or not.”

Another mobilized man with diabetes from the Krasnodar Territory was hospitalized from a military training ground. Despite being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, hypertension and liver disease in 2019, he was sent to the Novocherkassk test site.