Aristov: bailiffs handed over more than 190 thousand units of seized equipment to the Russian Defense Ministry

The Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) transferred to the Russian Ministry of Defense more than 190 thousand items of property seized from offenders. This was announced by the director of the FSSP, the chief bailiff of Russia, Dmitry Aristov.

Since January 2023, the FSSP authorities have transferred 190.6 thousand units of various property – construction and computer equipment, wood, tobacco products, vehicles, boats and more.

The law provides for the confiscation of property in favor of the Ministry of Defense

Aristov noted that all of this was confiscated by court order for various crimes, such as violating hunting rules or driving while intoxicated.

Within the framework of the powers provided and in accordance with the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of September 8, 2023, the territorial bodies of the FSSP of Russia have organized operational interaction with the units of the Ministry of Defense of Russia on the transfer of confiscated property Dmitry Aristovdirector of the FSSP

Photo: Sergey Pyatakov / RIA Novosti

Confiscation of cars was introduced into the Code of Administrative Offences in 2022. The Supreme Court deemed it mandatory to confiscate a car for repeated drunk driving, for the car owner’s refusal to undergo an examination for intoxication, for speeding over 60 kilometers per hour, as well as for driving into the oncoming traffic lane by a person previously deprived of the right to drive.

The Ministry of Defense has already transferred seized Russian vehicles to the needs of the SVO

In April, the FSSP reported that bailiffs in Perm Krai transferred three cars that were confiscated from drivers for drunk driving “to the front in order to provide assistance to military personnel.” One of the cars was confiscated from a resident of Kungur, who was caught drunk driving twice.

Photo: Alexey Malgavko / RIA Novosti

He had previously been deprived of his driver’s license for drunk driving. The man was found guilty under the article “Driving a vehicle while intoxicated by a person subject to administrative punishment” and was sentenced to 160 hours of compulsory work, and his car was handed over to representatives of the Ministry of Defense.

At the end of May, Russians were called upon to hand over their personal weapons for the needs of a special military operation (SVO). This initiative was made by the Head of Komi, Vladimir Uiba. In his opinion, personal weapons of civilians will help the Russian military repel drone attacks directed from Ukraine.