The information about the crash of the Russian Mi-35 helicopter in the Syrian province of Haseke is untrue. Thus, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reacted to the messages that appeared earlier in an interview with Lenta.ru.

As stated in the military department, in fact, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing during a planned patrol. At the same time, the incident was associated with technical reasons, there was no fire impact on the helicopter, the ministry stressed.

They also added that the search and rescue group promptly delivered the Mi-35 crew to the helicopter base airfield. “Nothing threatens the lives of the pilots,” the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier Reuters reported that a Russian helicopter crashed on February 28 in northeastern Syria near a Russian military base. The agency noted that one person was killed in the crash.