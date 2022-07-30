The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has published lists of dead and wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war as a result of a missile attack by the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) on a pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The surname list was posted on the department’s information resources on July 30.

So, according to the latest data, 50 Ukrainians were killed, 73 prisoners were seriously injured. The injured were hospitalized.

“All political, criminal and moral responsibility for the bloody massacre against Ukrainians is borne personally by Zelensky, his criminal regime and Washington supporting them,” the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.

As it became known earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the pre-trial detention center on the night of July 29 from American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

On the same day, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the use of prohibited means. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Commenting on the incident, military expert Viktor Litovkin told Izvestiya that the Ukrainians attacked the pre-trial detention center because the prisoners were testifying against their leadership.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the shelling a purposeful bloody provocation by the Kyiv regime.

The next day, July 30, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States were responsible for the missile attack.

At the same time, the surviving prisoners of war said that they were immediately provided with medical assistance and are now in a hospital with good conditions.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military, in connection with which the authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics turned to Moscow for help.

