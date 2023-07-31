Mobile groups of paratroopers on buggy-type vehicles equipped with an anti-tank missile system (ATGM), as well as on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) with automatic grenade launchers AGS-17 “Flame” installed on them, worked out against the targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). On July 31, the Ministry of Defense showed how this happened.

In the direction of Kherson in the area of ​​the Antonovsky bridge, the observers, using objective video monitoring equipment, found an observation post of Ukrainian formations in a dilapidated house, from where they were adjusting fire along the left bank of the Dnieper.

Having received the task of destroying it, the crew of a mobile group of paratroopers operating on buggy cars quickly moved to the indicated area to destroy the target. Having launched a guided missile from the Kornet ATGM, they destroyed an observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the right bank of the Dnieper, the military department reported.

At the same time, in the Zaporozhye direction, in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Staromayorskoye, mobile groups of Stavropol paratroopers on ATVs equipped with an AGS-17 “Flame” automatic grenade launcher carried out combat work to support the assault group of the Airborne Forces, which stormed one of the strongholds of Ukrainian formations.

“We worked as an AGS crew. The task was to cover our assault squads. We went to the position, worked out. The enemy artillery began to work on us. In the future, they rolled over to a reserve position and continued to cover our units. The task was completed, ”said the number of the AGS-17 crew with the call sign Vympel.

A day earlier, on July 30, Russian paratroopers shared with Izvestia a video showing the destruction of groups of Ukrainian Armed Forces militants identified during night reconnaissance, their weapons and locations.

On July 28, the Ministry of Defense showed how the crews of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) “Grad” of the Tula formation of the Airborne Forces (VDV) destroyed the objects of the disguised positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Soledar-Artemovsky direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.