The Ministry of Defense published a video of the destruction of the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Footage of the destruction of a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using an FPV drone was caught on video. The corresponding video was published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The footage shows how the operator of an unmanned aerial vehicle tracked down the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hiding in a trench. With the help of another drone, the enemy managed to hit.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense showed footage of a night strike on the decision-making center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The recording shows the launch of at least three shells from one of the Russian ships. According to the Defense Ministry, a group attack on an enemy facility was inflicted by high-precision long-range sea and land-based weapons.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.