The Ministry of Defense published a video of the destruction of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made in the USA

Footage of the destruction of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with the help of an FPV drone was caught on video. The corresponding video was published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The posted recording shows how the operator of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) disables an armored personnel carrier of the Ukrainian troops made in the United States with a precise blow. It is also shown that after the defeat of the enemy, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to urgently exit the hatch of the vehicle.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense showed a video of the destruction of the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. An FPV drone operator tracked down APU fighters hiding in a trench. With the help of another UAV, the enemy was hit.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.