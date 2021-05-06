The Russian Ministry of Defense, within the framework of the No Statute of Limitations project, published archival documents on the operation to liberate Poland from the Nazi invaders during World War II.

On the website of the Russian military department, a multimedia section entitled “Liberation of Poland: Remember, Can’t Forget!”

The section opens with documents on the mass graves of soldiers and commanders of the Red Army who died for the freedom and independence of Poland.

Burial cards and descriptions of the exploits of Soviet soldiers buried on them have been published. According to disclosed data, the ashes of more than 7 thousand Soviet soldiers and about 800 officers rest at a burial in the city of Wroclaw alone. In the passport of a large Red Army military burial in the city of Lodz, it is noted that 302 Soviet servicemen are buried in it.

The burial, located in the city of Ravich, contains the remains of more than 1.5 thousand dead soldiers and officers of the Red Army.

Extracts from combat journals were also published, which testify to the fierce resistance of the Nazis in various cities of Poland.

In addition, the documents contain an agreement between the Soviet military command and the provisional government of the Polish Republic, signed in April 1945, according to which all captured equipment of German enterprises and other captured property became the property of the Poles.

Other published documents indicate that from March to November 1945, to provide the population and for the sowing campaign, the Soviet Union transferred food and fodder worth more than 1.5 billion rubles in 1945 prices. They supplied not only food, but also equipment. During the second and third quarters of 1945, more than 130 thousand tons of food, 20 thousand tons of cotton and 2 thousand trucks were delivered.

In addition, the website of the Ministry of Defense contains previously unpublished documents on the attitude of the Poles towards the Germans who lived in the territories returned to Poland. The published reports talk about the brutal policy of the new Polish authorities towards the German population and about the attempts of the Soviet military leadership to normalize communication between ordinary people.

On April 23, it was reported that the Ministry of Defense, within the framework of the No Statute of Limitations project, opened on its website a new multimedia section dedicated to the liberation of Hungary and the soldiers of the Red Army who died for the freedom and independence of this country during World War II.