The Ministry of Defense published a video of the destruction of an infantry fighting vehicle during the flight from Avdiivka

The Russian army destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) during an attempt to escape from Avdiivka. Footage of the destruction of the combat vehicle was distributed by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Judging by the published video, the BMP tried to hide under the trees in the forest plantation. However, Russian ammunition hit the target.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that only isolated isolated formations managed to leave Avdeevka. The department clarified that Ukrainian military personnel abandoned equipment and weapons.