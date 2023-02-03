The Ministry of Defense published a video of firing from the latest T-90M tanks

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of firing from the latest T-90M tanks at a training ground in the Leningrad Region, which are used by the Russian Armed Forces during a special military operation (SVO). This is reported RIA News.

In the video, you can see a group of tanks moving in parallel, which are firing 125-millimeter cannons at a mock enemy. It is noted that during the exercises, hitting targets at a distance of up to five kilometers was worked out.

In January, the Rostov Optical and Mechanical Plant (ROMZ) announced that it had begun supplying new-generation TKN-3TP tank thermal imagers to the Russian Armed Forces.

In July, footage of the combat work of the crew of the Russian T-90M tank, filmed in the fighting compartment, appeared.