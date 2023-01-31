The Russian Defense Ministry decided to limit the number of banks for payments to the military

The Russian Ministry of Defense has proposed changing the system of payments to military personnel – reducing the number of credit institutions in which they can receive monetary allowances. About it informs RBC.

It is specified that the bill amending the law “On Defense” was approved at a meeting of the government commission on legislative activities. The reason is the fears of the department about possible leaks of military data. “Such a number of banks (77 credit institutions – approx. “Tapes.ru”), including banks with the attraction of foreign capital, creates the preconditions for third parties to access the personal data of personnel, ”the Ministry of Defense explained.

In addition, there is a danger that this information may reveal the locations of military command and control bodies, military units of the Armed Forces.

The bill has been submitted for consideration by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and has already been agreed with the Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Finance.

In December 2022, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on a lump sum payment to those mobilized. In November of the same year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a one-time payment of 195 thousand rubles to mobilized and military personnel who are serving under a contract.