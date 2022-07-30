Responsibility for the bloody massacre against Ukrainians is personally borne by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kyiv regime and the United States. This was announced on July 30 by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

“All political, criminal and moral responsibility for the bloody massacre against Ukrainians is personally borne by Zelensky, his criminal regime and Washington supporting them,” he said during the briefing.

Konashenkov recalled that as a result of a missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the HIMARS MLRS on the colony in Yelenovka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were kept, 50 people died.

As the representative of the Ministry of Defense added, the Kyiv regime killed or maimed a significant part of the 193 Ukrainian prisoners who were in the colony.

Earlier on Saturday, Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin said that Zelensky and Washington were responsible for the missile attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka. According to him, the recognition of their atrocities by the nationalists of the Azov group (criminal cases have been initiated against members of the organization in Russia) would lead to demands to prosecute the leaders of a number of NATO countries.

The shelling of the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka by the armed formations of Ukraine was carried out from the HIMARS MLRS on July 29. The incident is a purposeful bloody provocation of the Kyiv regime, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation pointed out.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

