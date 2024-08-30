Defense Ministry: Ukrainian Armed Forces are increasingly less likely to open fire in response to Russian artillery shelling

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are opening fire less and less in response to artillery shelling by the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia. This detail is reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense TASS.

According to Russian artillerymen, this is due to the fact that “the Ukrainian Armed Forces are surrendering their positions in the southern Donetsk direction every day, and simply do not have time to take up new ones for counter-battery fire.”

In addition, the Defense Ministry announced a successful strike by the Tornado-G MLRS on a column of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in the southern Donetsk direction.

Earlier, an associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov said that the situation in the Kursk region, attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is under control. According to him, Ukrainian units are trying “with every fiber of their being to push through” in the Russian region.