The Ministry of Defense will cut down 389 trees in the Tablada neighborhood in Seville within a year to redevelop it, provided that each felling has a favorable environmental report from the City Council of the Andalusian capital. Despite the citizen mobilization against it, the Government maintains its plan to eliminate 73% of the tree mass of the neighborhood – 531 inventoried specimens, most of them large and more than half a century old – announced two years ago and which will be submitted to the criteria of the municipal arborists to judge whether it is necessary to remove them and replace them with small specimens without shade. The Ministry, owner of the land, between the Tablada air base and where the Seville Fair is held, will begin the works in the last quarter of 2025 and these will last 14 months, until the beginning of 2027. Most of the trees in the neighborhood, built in the mid-twentieth century for terraced houses for the Armed Forces, are of the melia species, also known as the paradise tree.

“The conflicts between the trees and the various elements of the urban development, such as signs, pavements, power lines, lighting and encroachment on the road, have resulted in the forecast of tree felling. However, this forecast of maximum numbers is subject to an individual assessment of the state of the trees,” advance sources from Margarita Robles’ Department. The environmentalists allied themselves with some military residents of the neighbourhood to fight the plans of the Ministry and argued that the massive felling is unnecessary and will eliminate in one fell swoop all the shade that allows people to walk in a city that is breaking temperature records due to the upward spiral of mercury.

The Ministry of Defense maintains that of the 531 trees, half (259) are in “a bad or very bad state of conservation”, and assumes that their health has “most likely” worsened since the specimens were analysed years ago. On the opposite sidewalk, the conservationists argue that the general state of the trees is good and that they only require certain care that the Ministry has avoided carrying out. Since the radical pruning that the centennial ficus tree in Triana suffered two years ago, the many ecological associations of the Andalusian capital have joined together and have found that the most useful response to political indifference is justice. Now they warn that they will ask the courts to stop the planned massive felling if the felling does not have scientific support to justify it.

“The problem is that they have made the concession from offices without knowing the terrain. All the trees have suffered abusive pruning, but they are not unsafe. By removing a dozen specimens, the rest could be kept. The Defense project is based on small tree pits and that is not good enough for trees that are 50 years old. [por su grosor]but continuous tree pits could be made because it is a residential neighbourhood and it also saves paving and construction work because there is enough width,” criticises landscaper Ricardo Librero, who presented objections to the project to the Seville City Council.

Trees in the Tablada neighborhood, this Thursday. PACO BRIDGES

The affected residents claim that they will experience arboricide that will affect three out of every four trees in the neighbourhood and warn that their mobilisation is intended to get politicians to correct their initial approaches, as occurred with the project for line 11 of the Community of Madrid Metro.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The redevelopment project was drafted by the Institute for Housing, Infrastructure and Defence Equipment (INVIED), which justifies the majority of tree fellings due to their condition or the “new road layout”. Residents claim that Tablada has 201 empty tree pits due to the trees that have not been planted in recent decades and the inaction of the Ministry in caring for the neighbourhood, whose environmental care has been avoided by transferring it to the Council.

Pedro González, who has lived in Tablada for 40 years, was the driving force behind the neighbourhood movement to stop the government’s intentions: “When they come with the chainsaw, we neighbours will be able to organise ourselves to urgently denounce the judge, something that almost worked with the ficus tree in Triana.” González criticises that widening the streets to add parking “doesn’t make sense.” “If the project is studied, there is an area where the road is widened and there the trees are doomed. The politicians say that they meet the requirements, but it is still nonsense. They cut down trees in the streets and replace them in the parks, which leaves us without shade,” he protests.

In their complaints to the City Council, the residents recalled how the natural cooling of the leaves reduces the temperature of the surrounding air by between 10 and 15 degrees during the hottest hours. The residents commissioned a study by arborists who determined that the felling should not affect more than 10% of the trees, far from the 73% proposed by the Ministry of Defence. “It is not understood that 130 healthy trees are going to be cut down, according to the project, to adapt to the urbanisation, since it is the latter that must adapt to the existing trees,” reads one of the allegations.

The Ministry responded in writing to the residents two years ago that the trees should be adapted to the new urban planning and not the other way around: “This is an old development built with a lack of tree planning, so that the existing trees have grown, invading areas of the sidewalks, obstructing pedestrian traffic and interfering with signs and lighting.” The Ministry of Defense argued in parallel that the safety of pedestrians made the high number of trees that must disappear necessary.

Joaquín Guerra, spokesman for the association Ni un árbol menos, stresses that major works to improve mobility in the Andalusian capital are always done at the expense of cutting down trees. “They pit those of us who protect trees against those who defend sustainable mobility. But the works on the tram and the metro do not reduce car traffic, they always take up the median strip and will soon bring down some 2,000 more trees. The Parks and Gardens department does not raise its voice and remains powerless against Urban Planning,” he criticises.

The residents have relied on the technical criteria of architect Gonzalo Díaz-Recasens, a professor at the University of Seville, who points out that the universal passage of 1.80 metres for people is compatible with a gradual replacement of trees over the next few decades. “The important thing would be to plan 40 years from now to have time to maintain the leaf mass and not do drastic things,” warns this expert.