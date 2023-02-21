Under the auspices of His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, the Ministry of Defense organized today the second “Emirates Conference on Merit and Safety”, as part of the activities accompanying the exhibitions “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” 2023, which are being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.
The conference, which will be held on February 21 and 22, was inaugurated by Major General Salem Saeed Al Shamsi, Commander of the National Defense College, in the presence of official delegations from brotherly and friendly countries, senior officers of the Ministry of Defense, and a large number of experts and specialists in the fields of merit and safety.
In its second edition, the conference aims to provide an ideal platform for dialogue and exchange of knowledge and experiences, as it brings together a group of relevant specialists and experts, who will discuss over two days the current trends and developments in the fields of merit and safety.
The conference also seeks to enhance cooperation efforts between the institutions of the military and civil sectors, and highlight successful practices to improve the quality of safety initiatives and protect lives from potential risks at work for employees of the Ministry of Defense, in addition to exchanging ideas on safety awareness and self-protection.
The conference, in its second edition, focuses on the areas of land and sea merit and safety, and includes a series of lectures and workshops that will represent a unique opportunity to benefit from the ideas and experiences of specialists on a range of important topics and issues related to merit and safety. The list of speakers includes prominent local and international officials and academics, as well as senior military specialists. In meeting the challenges of land and sea reliability and safety.
The second Emirates Safety and Reliability Conference is in line with the vision of the United Arab Emirates to enhance cooperation and joint efforts with the international community. The conference is an ideal platform to learn about the most important developments and developments in the areas of safety and security.
In the first session of the conference, Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director General of Fire, Protection and Safety Affairs at the Ministry of Interior – UAE, spoke about the role of the civil defense in the UAE in protecting lives against potential dangers through prevention and self-protection measures, and about public safety awareness and dealing with accidents. Daily fires.
In the second session of the conference, William Johanson Langton, Registrar of Shipping and Senior Inspector at the Defense Maritime Regulatory Authority – British Ministry of Defence, spoke about the marine military industries of ships and equipment and how to classify, examine and approve them by issuing certificates of approval in this regard. He also talked about the classification of military shipping in the Kingdom United.
On its second day, the conference will witness sessions on the safety of ports and maritime facilities, and on mental health in military organizations. Participants will have a wonderful opportunity to exchange ideas and visions and propose innovative solutions. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about best practices that can be applied.
The conference will be held within the activities of the 16th session of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2023” and the seventh session of the Maritime Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX 2023”, which are organized by the “ADNEC” group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, and will last for 5 days until February 24, 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. This year’s edition is considered the most distinguished in the history of the exhibition, as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of IDEX, the leading event, which is the largest defense exhibition in the world.
