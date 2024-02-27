The American Abrams tank was destroyed in the special military operation (SVO) zone. Previously appeared information was officially confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the military department, the Abrams was shot down during the fighting in the Avdeevka direction.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, three enemy infantry fighting vehicles, including Bradley, six units of other armored vehicles and two units of cannon artillery were also destroyed in the Avdeevka direction alone.

Earlier, Russia proposed installing the first destroyed Abrams tank near the US Embassy in Moscow. The author of the initiative, military analyst Igor Korotchenko, noted that the tank could be of interest to the Russian army to study and identify its vulnerabilities.