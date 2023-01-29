Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov said about the difficult situation in the eastern direction

The situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the eastern direction is difficult. About this in an interview with the Canadian television channel CBC declared Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

“The situation in the eastern direction is difficult, but manageable,” he said. The Minister of Defense added that he wrote a letter to Santa Claus wishing tanks and fighters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the successful advance of the Russian army in the east. “In the east they are advancing,” he said in an interview, acknowledging that the Russian army continues to move forward and quickly replenish the losses incurred during the battles.