Women are not subject to mobilization in Ukraine at this stage of the conflict. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of the country Anna Malyar. The video of her performance was published on the Telegram channel of the TSN agency on Saturday, January 7.

“The only specialty subject to mobilization is medical, but until 2026 (for women. – Ed.) There is no mandatory registration for it,” added Malyar.

As the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine noted, in all other specialties the service for women is now voluntary.

According to her, up to 5,000 women are currently in the combat zone.

Earlier, on December 31, the representative of the Ukrainian government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced that a new procedure for military registration of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists in the country had been approved.

As the politician noted, the new rules provide for the maintenance of military records of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists by state bodies and companies according to the lists of personal records in accordance with the proposals of the National Agency for Civil Service of Ukraine and the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

On December 30, the Ukrainian state border service reported that since the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, about 12,000 men have tried to illegally leave the country. The agency did not say how many men ultimately managed to illegally leave the country.

Prior to that, on December 24, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) began to mobilize teenagers and disabled citizens of the country due to huge losses. The colonel noted that, according to his data, the Ukrainian army lost about 100 thousand soldiers killed and about 35 thousand more people were missing.

Martial law in Ukraine was introduced on February 24. In November, the period of martial law and general mobilization was once again extended for 90 days, until February 19.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

