Adviser to the Minister of Defense Sak: Ukraine lacks weapons to fight the “Lancets”

Ukraine lacks weapons from Western allies to deal with Russian Lancet drones. Such a statement did Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak in an interview with The Telegraph.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia began to invest more in the production of these kamikaze drones. Sack expressed the view that the West could help by supplying German Gepard tanks or Australian Hawkei all-wheel drive armored vehicles. He also noted that Kyiv would not have placed equipment to create interference.

Sack acknowledged that drones are a good weapon. “We are concerned about anything that can damage our equipment or pose a danger to our troops,” Sack added.

Earlier, the Russian kamikaze drone “Lancet” was called one of the most serious threats to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). These kamikaze drones allow you to find suitable targets and strike with high accuracy. Equipped with an electric motor, the device, which weighs 12 kilograms, received a warhead weighing three kilograms. At the same time, it was noted that the Lancet is much cheaper than the vehicles from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, which hit with kamikaze drones.