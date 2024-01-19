Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Chernogorenko: the issue of electronic agendas is awaiting consideration

The issue of introducing electronic subpoenas has not yet been resolved and is awaiting consideration. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine Ekaterina Chernogorenko, reports Strana.ua in Telegram.

“Summons are for now an issue that will be considered within the framework of the so-called mobilization law,” said a representative of the Ministry of Defense when discussing the adopted bill on creating an electronic register of military personnel.

Earlier, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk commented on the bill on mobilization. According to him, the main complaints relate to the restriction of the constitutional rights of citizens, the involvement of third group disabled people in the military, as well as a number of social guarantees.

On January 16, Ukrainian MP Andrei Osadchuk said that the majority of parliamentarians participating in the consideration of the mobilization bill do not have access to military secrets and do not know what is happening in the troops.