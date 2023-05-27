The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) needs 48 fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets so that the country can “reach the 1991 borders,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on May 26.

“Four squadrons of F-16s (48 aircraft) is exactly what we need,” the agency said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that a decision had not yet been made on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv, but that the Netherlands was seriously considering such a possibility. The Air Force (Air Force) of the Netherlands has several dozen F-16 fighters. Currently, they are being replaced by fifth-generation F-35 fighter-bombers.

As the head of the French Foreign Ministry said on May 26, the country can help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

On the eve of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that Denmark and the Netherlands will lead a coalition of the European Union (EU) to train Ukrainian militants to pilot the F-16.

As retired colonel Viktor Litovki, a military expert, said on May 25, the American F-16 fighter is quite outdated and in many ways inferior to Russian aircraft. The advantage of Russian fighters is the ability to travel long distances and fly at higher speeds, he said.

Meanwhile, on May 23, the press service of the American embassy in Moscow told Izvestiya that the issue of supplying Ukraine with F-16s had not yet been resolved, the United States continued consultations with its allies and partners. This topic was on the agenda after the G7 summit in Japanese Hiroshima. According to the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, at the meeting, the leaders of the G7 finally decided to lay the foundations for the transfer of fighter jets to Kyiv.

The F-16 is an American fighter aircraft that is in service with many countries. Ukraine has been trying to get this aircraft since the beginning of spring, when discussions began on preparing a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Kyiv especially actively began to seek supplies after Russian aviation increased activity in the airspace.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.