A plane with the second batch of military aid from the United States landed in Kiev. This was announced on Sunday, January 23, by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

“More than 80 tons of weapons to strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine from our friends from the USA! And this is not the end,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

A Boeing 747 cargo plane with a batch of American weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on board took off from a US air force base in California.

According to the local newspaper HB, we are talking about disposable hand grenade launchers M141 Bunker Defeat Munition or SMAW-D. In addition, a batch of Javelin anti-tank systems was also transferred.

Earlier, on January 22, the first batch of ammunition arrived in Ukraine as part of American assistance due to allegedly growing Russian aggression. It was noted that the cargo includes about 200 thousand pounds (about 91 kg) of weapons, including ammunition for the defense of the front line of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States would send more military aid to Ukraine in the near future.

On January 20, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced that the country is currently receiving military assistance from international partners in unprecedented volumes.

Thus, in the United States, senators from the Democratic and Republican parties submitted to Congress a bill on the supply of weapons to Ukraine under Lend-Lease. According to the initiative, the head of the White House, Joe Biden, will be able to conclude a lend-lease agreement with the government of Ukraine and provide military equipment “necessary to protect the vulnerable civilian population from the Russian military invasion.”

On January 19, the Russian embassy urged the United States to refuse to supply weapons to Ukraine if the United States is actually committed to diplomatic efforts to resolve the intra-Ukrainian conflict.

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken not to replicate speculation about allegedly impending Russian aggression in Ukraine, but to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements. Earlier, he noted that Kiev is obliged to comply with the Minsk agreements, it cannot have any plan B. According to him, Ukraine is under the external control of the United States.

On January 16, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia does not show military escalation against Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 14, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the United States had evidence that Russia was allegedly preparing a pretext for invading Ukraine. Kirby noted that it was about “a group of operatives who are preparing to conduct a false flag operation.”

Sergei Lavrov said the same day that Russia had never threatened the Ukrainian people. In addition, the Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that the Russian Federation did not attack and does not plan to attack Ukraine.